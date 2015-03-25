Tour Down Under Stage Three Shortened

The organisers of the Santos Tour Down Under have announced after consultation that the third stage of the race tomorrow will be shortened.





The stage from Colley Terrace in Glendig to The Esplanade in Victor Harbour is expected to be held on a very warm day with temperatures expected around the forty degrees mark.





As part of the Extreme Weather Precautions plan, the race will be shortened by 26kms.





In a statement, the race organisers said: "Santos Tour Down Under race organisers have made the decision to implement changes to the Big Screen Video Stage 3 race route and cancel the Bupa Family Ride on Thursday 18 January 2018.





"With temperatures forecast above 40 degrees, conditions will be extremely challenging for the peloton and the fans roadside.



"Race Director, Mike Turtur has confirmed the distance of the Big Screen Video Stage 3 from Glenelg to Victor Harbor has been reduced by 26 km or two laps of the final circuit due to extreme heat.



"The safety and welfare of the riders, spectators and everyone involved with the race is always our primary concern," said Race Director Mike Turtur.



"We consulted with rider representative Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) and with our Chief Commissaire, and both agreed it would be sensible to shorten the stage distance."



"The riders are still expected to finish in Victor Harbor close to the published time of 2.53pm.



"In addition to the shortened race route for the professionals the decision has been made to cancel the Bupa Family Ride scheduled for earlier in the day in line with the event’s Extreme Weather Safety Plan."





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

