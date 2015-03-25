Tour De Yorkshire Teams Announced

Twenty cycling teams have been selected to take part to the 4th edition of the Tour de Yorkshire which will be held this coming 3-6 May.
6 UCI WorldTour Teams:
Astana Pro Team
BMC Racing Team
Team Dimension Data
Team Katusha Alpecin
Team Sky
Team Sunweb
7 Professional Continental Teams :
Aqua Blue Sport
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
Direct Energie
Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
Euskadi Basque Country – Murias
Rally Cycling
Vital Concept
6 Continental Teams :
Canyon Eisberg
Holdsworth Pro Racing
JLT Condor
Madison Genesis Team
One Pro Cycling
Vitus Pro Cycling
1 National Team :
Great Britain National Team
Twenty cycling teams have been selected to take part to the Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race which will be held this coming 3-4 May.
Ale Cipollini
Bepink
Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
Boompods EDCO NRG
Canyon // Sram Racing
Trek Drops
Experza-Footlogix
FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
Hitec Products – Birk Sport
Sport Doltcini – Van Eyck Sport
Movistar Team Women Team
Torelli - Brother
Parkhotel Valekenburg
Storey Racing
Great Britain National Team
Team OnForm
Team Sunweb
Team Jadan Weldtite
Wiggle High5
WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP
Source: DSG