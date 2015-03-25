 

Tour De Yorkshire Teams Announced

21 March 2018 01:27

Twenty cycling teams have been selected to take part to the 4th edition of the Tour de Yorkshire which will be held this coming 3-6 May.

 

6 UCI WorldTour Teams:

 

 

 

 

Astana Pro Team

 

BMC Racing Team

 

Team Dimension Data

 

Team Katusha Alpecin

Team Sky

 

Team Sunweb

 

7 Professional Continental Teams :

 

 

 

Aqua Blue Sport

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

Direct Energie

Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij

Euskadi Basque Country – Murias

Rally Cycling

 

Vital Concept

 

 

 

6 Continental Teams :

 

 

Canyon Eisberg

Holdsworth Pro Racing

JLT Condor

Madison Genesis Team

One Pro Cycling

Vitus Pro Cycling


1 National Team :

 

Great Britain National Team


 

Twenty cycling teams have been selected to take part to the Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race  which will be held this coming 3-4 May.


Ale Cipollini

Bepink

Boels Dolmans Cycling Team

Boompods EDCO NRG

Canyon // Sram Racing

Trek Drops

Experza-Footlogix

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Sport Doltcini – Van Eyck Sport

Movistar Team Women Team

Torelli - Brother

Parkhotel Valekenburg

Storey Racing

Great Britain National Team

Team OnForm

Team Sunweb

Team Jadan Weldtite

 

Wiggle High5

WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team




