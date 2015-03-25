Tour De Yorkshire Race Timings

The race timings for the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire and Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race have been unveiled by Welcome to Yorkshire and ASO.

Millions of spectators are expected to line the route for the newly expanded four-day men’s race and two-day women’s race which run between 3-6 May. The women’s stages will commence in the morning with the men’s stages following in the afternoon.

For more information, please click on https://letour.yorkshire.com/information/timings









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



Source: DSG

