Tour De Suisse Route Revealed

With team time trials, monumental mountain passes, famous ski resorts, diverse lake regions, vineyards, the rolling hills of Appenzell and Mediterranean flair, the Tour de Suisse 2018 is set to offer cycling enthusiasts everything they could wish for.

The Tour de Suisse 2018 will run anti-clockwise through Switzerland with first-class cycling on display in all of the country’s language regions.

The 21 teams will first test their mettle in a spectacular team time trial on Saturday, 9 June in Frauenfeld.

Once again this year, the Tour de Suisse will feature short circuits on the opening and closing weekends – guaranteeing an incredible race atmosphere for spectators watching on the sidelines and on TV.

Amateur cyclists will again have the chance to compete in the popular Tour de Suisse Challenge, which will take place on parts of the original Tour de Suisse route at the starting hub in Frauenfeld and the finishing hub in Bellinzona. You can register for one or all three of the stages of the TdS Challenge 2018 here .

Both race weekends will feature other attractions such as the TdS Kids World, TdS Bike Expo and a range of culinary offerings, setting the stage for an unforgettable cycling experience.

Friday, 8 June 2018: Team presentation in Frauenfeld (TG)

The organisers are looking forward to the starting weekend in Frauenfeld with a cycling festival for all ages. On Friday, the 18 UCI World Tour teams and three wild card teams will be presented to the public in Frauenfeld in an exciting format.

Saturday, 9 June 2018; 1st stage: Team time trial Frauenfeld (TG) [18 km, 190 m altitude]

The Tour de Suisse 2018 will begin with a breathtaking team time trial in Frauenfeld.

The hilly circuit around the starting hub in Frauenfeld is sure to make for a challenging and spectacular race for the seven-strong teams. ‘We haven’t had a team time trial for many years. It promises to be an exciting race to the finish for the first leader’s jersey of the TdS 2018,’ says David Loosli, TdS Sports Director.

Sunday, 10 June 2018; 2nd stage: Circuit Frauenfeld (TG) [155 km, 2,136 m altitude]

On Sunday, the cyclists will start a circuit north of Frauenfeld. They will complete four laps of this hilly circuit, offering spectators plenty of opportunities to enjoy the electric race atmosphere on the sidelines. The Tour de Suisse organisers expect a fast, hard-fought race through to the finish line in Frauenfeld.

Monday, 11 June 2018; 3rd stage: Oberstammheim (ZH) – Gansingen (AG) [182 km, 2,136 m altitude]

The 3rd stage features a start and finish loop, which means spectators can look forward to double the excitement as the cyclists will cover parts of the route twice.

Reminiscent of the Spring Classics, this route with its five short but gruelling ascents is guaranteed to provide action and a tough sprint finish. Don’t be surprised if a small breakaway group of sprinters were to steal the show in Gansingen.

Tuesday, 12 June 2018; 4th stage: Gansingen (AG) – Gstaad (BE) [189 km, 2,180 m altitude]

On the 4th race day, the Tour de Suisse will slowly but surely leave the lowlands behind and make its way towards Gstaad. Although the peloton won’t have to conquer any gruelling passes, it will have to climb several metres of altitude before its arrival in glamorous Gstaad. The cyclists will cross the finish line in well-known Saanenland via a descent down the Saanenmöser Pass.

Wednesday, 13 June 2018; 5th stage: Gstaad (BE) – Leukerbad (VS) [155 km, 2,580 m altitude]

The route for the 5th stage will see the cyclists traverse several famous winter sports destinations: starting from Gstaad, the peloton will make three steep ascents and cross three ski regions. First, the competitors will have to conquer the Col du Pillon, an old Tour de Suisse favourite, with previous illustrious mountain prize winners including Gino Bartali, Ferdy Kübler, Beat Breu and Toni Rominger.

Next, the route will take them from the Lower Valais up to Montana.

The final ascent will then see them ride from Leuk up to the Valais ski resort of Leukerbad, which has already hosted a Tour de Suisse stage finish on two previous occasions (1985 & 2006).

With its three ascents, this is sure to be one of the key stages in determining the GC winner 2018.

Thursday, 14 June 2018; 6th stage: Fiesch (VS) – Gommiswald (SG) [186 km, 3,328 m altitude]

The queen stage of this year’s Tour de Suisse will see the cyclists cross the Furka Pass and Klausen Pass – two of the most renowned and challenging Alpine passes. These two hors catégorie passes will see the cyclists climb a total of more than 3,300 metres.

The queen stage is also devoted to Swiss cycling legend Ferdy Kübler: the Klausen Pass was Kübler’s local mountain and he won the mountain prize on the Furka Pass in 1947.

Don’t be surprised if the winner in Gommiswald is part of a small breakaway group.

Friday, 15 June 2018; 7th stage: Eschenbach/Atzmännig (SG) – Arosa (GB) [170 km, 2,923 m altitude]

The 7th stage runs from the small summer and winter sports resort of Atzmännig through the rolling green hills of Appenzell.

At Chur, the route will once again grow steeper and more mountainous. Since the first mountain finish in Arosa in 1946, the Tour de Suisse has often passed by the Obersee. Once again, the mountain finish in the holiday destination of Arosa will undoubtedly be a focus for all GC victory contenders.

Saturday, 16 June 2018; 8th stage: Circuit Bellinzona (TI) [123 km, 1,045 m altitude]

The final weekend of the Tour de Suisse 2018 will see the cyclists arrive in sunny Ticino, where Bellinzona first hosted the Tour de Suisse back in 1937. At the finishing hub in Bellinzona on Saturday, the cyclists will do six laps of a largely flat circuit through Ticino.

With six opportunities to see the competitors, spectators can look forward to a wonderful festival of sport – and as the sprinters’ last chance to shine, the pace is set to be electric.

Sunday, 17 June 2018; 9th stage: Time trial Bellinzona (TI) [34 km, 279 m altitude]

The closing time trial on Sunday in the Ticino capital will be the final test in the GC and the highlight for time-trial specialists.

The fast route through and around Bellinzona is guaranteed to make for a spectacular atmosphere and a thrilling race to mark this year’s Tour de Suisse finale.

Total: 1,194 km and 16,797 metres of altitude.





Stage 1, June 9: Frauenfeld-Frauenfeld, 18km (TTT)

Stage 2, June 10: Frauenfeld-Frauenfeld, 155km

Stage 3, June 11: Oberstammheim-Gansingen, 182km

Stage 4, June 12: Gansingen-Gstaad, 189km

Stage 5, June 13: Gstaad-Leukerbad, 155km

Stage 6, June 14: Fiesch-Gommiswald, 186km

Stage 7, June 15: Eschenbach/Atzmännig-Arosa, 170km

Stage 8, June 16: Bellinzona-Bellinzona, 123km

Stage 9, June 17: Bellinzona-Bellinzona, 34km (ITT)





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP