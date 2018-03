The Tour of Hungary 2018 details have been announced





The UCI 2.1 category race, organised by Tour De France organisers ASO, who have been in Budapest discussing a possible Grand Depart for the Tour De France as well as making plans for the race, will be held from August 14 to 19th.





It is expected that Eurosport will be showing the race either live or in a highlights package.













KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

