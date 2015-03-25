Tour De France To Support Paris 2024 Olympic Bid

From 1st to 23rd July, the Tour de France will be committing itself to helpingParis 2024. On the 21 stages on the programme, an athlete and ambassadorfor the bid to host the Olympic Games willbe involved in presenting the Yellow Jersey. Laura Flessel, the French Ministerfor Sport, will be the guest on the podium in Düsseldorf, whilst Tony Estanguet, Joint Chairman of the bid committee, willcomplete the series in Paris.

· Several Olympic sites selected to bepart of the Paris 2024 bid will be visitedby the riders on Le Tour: in Marseilles on the day of the last time-trial, then thefollowing day in Paris with anunprecedented passage by the packthrough the nave of the Grand Palais.

The Tour de France, Olympic Games andParalympic Games share an impact that goesway beyond the sphere of competition. Both withmore than one hundred years history and sharing the same spirit that existed between their twocreators, Henri Desgrange and Pierre de Coubertin, they have often been linked by the exploits of their mutual champions, from AndréLeducq who made his debut on the internationalscene at the 1924 Olympic Games in Parisbefore twice winning the Grande Boucle, to Bradley Wiggins opening proceedings at the London Games dressed in yellow, just after the first British triumph on Le Tour in 2012. Thesetwo “monuments” also stood out through theirpopularity and the unique enthusiasm that theyinspired millions of spectators.

The coming together of the Tour de France and the Paris 2024 bid committee is thereforeperfectly natural and absolutely constructive. Itwill take shape throughout the entire 104thedition of the Tour de France, which isenthusiastically throwing its weight behind the Paris 2024 bid. From Düsseldorf to Paris,athletes promoting the bid will be involved inpresentation of the Yellow Jersey, starting withLaura Flessel, the French Minister for Sport, andfinishing with Tony Estanguet, Joint Chairman of the bid committee, invited to present the jersey to the outright winner on the Champs-Elysées.

On the route, the riders on the Tour de France willalso have several opportunities to put the spotlight on the Paris 2024 bid. Firstly, bycompleting kilometre 2024 on the stage betweenPau and Peyragudes on 13th July, two months to the day before the final vote by the IOC membersin Lima to choose the host of the 2024 Olympic Games. On that day, the Tour de France will bewelcoming Bernard Lapasset, Joint Chairman of the Paris 2024 bid committee.





A little further on, the Tour de France will spend awhole day in Marseilles for the decisive time-trial,with the start and finish at the Stade Vélodrome,a venue which is intended to host the Olympic football tournament. Similarly, the route of the time-trial will take in Promenade Georges Pompidou, which looks over the site proposed to host the sailing events.

The Tour de France will then have the opportunityto display the proximity between Marseilles and Paris, because the finishes of these two last stages are only separated by a little more than 24hours. As it gets to grips with the final circuit in the French capital, the pack will have the unique and unprecedented opportunity to cross the nave of the Grand Palais, which is in line to play host to the fencing and taekwondo events in 2024, for a simply magical finish!

















