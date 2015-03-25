Tour De France - The Results

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker