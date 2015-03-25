 

Tour De France - The Results

23 July 2017 08:18
104TH TOUR DE FRANCE RESULTS

INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1.     Christopher Froome (Team Sky)

2.     Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team) at 54’’

3.     Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) at 2’20’’

6.   Dan Martin (Quick Step)

7.   Simon Yates (Orica Scott)

33. Nicholas Roche (BMC)

83. Ben Swift (Team Sky)

107. Scott Thwaites (Dimenson Data)

141. Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)

167 Luke Rowe (Team Sky)


167 riders finished


POINTS

1 Michael Matthews 370pts

2 Andre Greipel 234pts

3 Edvald Boasson-Hagen 220pts

8 Chris Froome 122pts

10 Dan Martin 106pts


TEAM

1 Team Sky  252hr 04.09

2 AG2R La Mondiale

3 Trek Segafredo


CLIMBER

1 Warren Barguil 169pts

2 Primoz Roglic

3 Thomas De Gendt


YOUTH

1 Simon Yates

2 Louis Meintjes

3 Emmanuel Buchmann






