 

Tour De France Stage Twelve Details

13 July 2017 08:18
TOUR DE FRANCE STAGE 12 DETAILS

Pau to Peyraguedes 

Distance: 214,5 km

Climbs: 6

Points for the polka dot jersey: 51

Points for the green jersey: 40


 

 

 

 

Fictive start: 10h55

Real start: 11h10

Estimated finish: 16h44 – 17h25

Village opening: 8h00

 

 

 

Guests: Fabien Hames, President of Krys Group

- Christian Laborde, Writer

- David Lappartient, President of European Cycling Union

- Josy Poueyto, Deputy of the 1st constituency of Pyrénées-Atlantiques

- Julien Tomas, Elliot Corcoran, Simon Mannix, Carl Hayman, Rugbymen at Section Paloise

 

Events: Inauguration of the totems dedicated to the three former winners of the Tour who died since last July: Ferdi Kubler, Roger Walkowiak and Roger Pingeon (with extra words about Tom Simpson). Stephen Roche and Chris Froome will have their own totem celebrated too.

 

- The 2024th kilometer of the Tour de France will take place today and not yesterday as it was told previously. The riders will reach it near Lhez (Hautes-Pyrénées) at the kilometer 46 of the stage. To celebrate the olympic application of Paris 2024, two totems will be put on the side of the road.

The co-president of the Paris 2024 olympic comité, Bernard Lapasset, will be there as well as Bernard Thévenet.

 

 

Source: DSG

