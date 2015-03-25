Tour De France Stage Twelve Details

Distance: 214,5 km
Climbs: 6
Points for the polka dot jersey: 51
Points for the green jersey: 40
Fictive start: 10h55
Real start: 11h10
Estimated finish: 16h44 – 17h25
Village opening: 8h00
Guests: Fabien Hames, President of Krys Group
- Christian Laborde, Writer
- David Lappartient, President of European Cycling Union
- Josy Poueyto, Deputy of the 1st constituency of Pyrénées-Atlantiques
- Julien Tomas, Elliot Corcoran, Simon Mannix, Carl Hayman, Rugbymen at Section Paloise
Events: Inauguration of the totems dedicated to the three former winners of the Tour who died since last July: Ferdi Kubler, Roger Walkowiak and Roger Pingeon (with extra words about Tom Simpson). Stephen Roche and Chris Froome will have their own totem celebrated too.
- The 2024th kilometer of the Tour de France will take place today and not yesterday as it was told previously. The riders will reach it near Lhez (Hautes-Pyrénées) at the kilometer 46 of the stage. To celebrate the olympic application of Paris 2024, two totems will be put on the side of the road.
The co-president of the Paris 2024 olympic comité, Bernard Lapasset, will be there as well as Bernard Thévenet.
