 

Tour De France Stage Thirteen Details

13 July 2017 11:11
Tour De France Stage 13

Saint Girons to Foix 101km

Start time 14.45 local time

Some observers might have felt 213.2 kilometres of boredom and 300 metres of excitement in stage 12 but it's set to be the opposite on stage 13. It's the shortest of the 104th Tour de France, time trials excluded but it's a brutal one with three category 1 climbs on the menu, one of them being the Mur de Péguère with sections at 18%. 

It's really steep. Fabio Aru and Romain Bardet have an occasion to distance Chris Froome because they might have unexpectedly dethroned the Brit, nothing is lost for the defending champion although it's something new to him to lose the yellow jersey in the mountains. 

Time is tight, attacks will take place from the beginning, the show must go on!



Source: DSG

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England

5 talking points ahead of England's second Test ag...

England will be hoping to capitalise on their 211-run Lord's victory when they take on South Africa in the second Investec Test at Trent Bridge.

Feature Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with Venus Williams

Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with...

Johanna Konta will play in her first Wimbledon semi-final when she takes on five-time former champion Venus Williams on Thursday.

Feature Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta

Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta's rem...

Johanna Konta is the first British woman through to a singles semi-final at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will arrive at the British Grand Prix 20 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the race for this year's championship.

Feature Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silverstone

Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silver...

The British Grand Prix faces an uncertain future after Silverstone gave notice of its intent to leave the sport in 2019.

Feature How Andy Murray

How Andy Murray's Wimbledon campaign compares agai...

Andy Murray will hope to end the week by lifting the Wimbledon trophy for a third time.