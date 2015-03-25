Tour De France Stage Thirteen Details





Saint Girons to Foix 101km





Start time 14.45 local time





Some observers might have felt 213.2 kilometres of boredom and 300 metres of excitement in stage 12 but it's set to be the opposite on stage 13. It's the shortest of the 104th Tour de France, time trials excluded but it's a brutal one with three category 1 climbs on the menu, one of them being the Mur de Péguère with sections at 18%.





It's really steep. Fabio Aru and Romain Bardet have an occasion to distance Chris Froome because they might have unexpectedly dethroned the Brit, nothing is lost for the defending champion although it's something new to him to lose the yellow jersey in the mountains.





Time is tight, attacks will take place from the beginning, the show must go on!















Source: DSG

