 

Tour De France Stage Ten Details

10 July 2017 07:49
TOUR DE FRANCE STAGE 10

Périgueux - Bergerac 178kms

After a rest day in Dordogne, the debates resume in a romantic and peaceful atmosphere. But the challenge of winning a stage will stop the possible inclination to take it easy, notably when the pack moves closer to the Lascaux Grotto which will have its entire replica drawings available to see as of next December. Whether they're enthusiasts of cave arts or not, the riders will be mainly focused on the sprint to take on, (or avoid, depending on the actors) in Bergerac.






Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

