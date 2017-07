Roger Federer won a record eighth Wimbledon title by beating Marin Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4 in the final on Sunday.

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

The roads of the day are perfectly known by the amateur riders of the Ardéchoise cyclosportive, with a topography that could give confidence to breakaway riders. But finishes in the Rhône Valley often end up with bunched sprints… unless the wind plays a role.

The roads of the day are perfectly known by the amateur riders of the Ardéchoise cyclosportive, with a topography that could give confidence to breakaway riders. But finishes in the Rhône Valley often end up with bunched sprints… unless the wind plays a role.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker