Tour De France Stage Six Details

Tour De France Stage Six





Vesoul to Troyes 216km





The main point of interest of stage 6 is probably Colombey-les-deux-églises, the village of Charles de Gaulle.





The French ruler at the time, he was on the road side waiting for the Tour in 1960 but as the peloton had been informed of his presence, a stop was organized by French rider Henry Anglade to enable the General to shake the hand of yellow jersey holder Gastone Nencini who was going to win the Tour de France the day after at the Parc des Princes in Paris. That stage also finished in Troyes.





Starting from Vesoul today, it'll be one of the longest stages of the 104th Tour de France and a very important one for the sprinters who will look at two lines: the intermediate sprint in Colombey-les-deux-églises at km 135 and the final one in Troyes after 216km of racing. French champion Arnaud Démare wears the green jersey.





He's hungry for one more victory against the likes of Marcel Kittel and André Greipel. The list of the sprinters has been made thinner by the disqualification of Peter Sagan and the withdrawal of Mark Cavendish. Démare leads the points competition by forty points over Kittel. Even before the end of the first week of the Tour, French fans are already asking him to become the first Frenchman to win the green jersey this century.





























