 

Tour De France Stage Seventeen Details

19 July 2017 02:28
TOUR DE FRANCE STAGE 17 DETAILS

La Mure to Serre-Chevalier, 183km


The col du Galibier (alt. 2642m) is one of the giants in the legend of the Tour. It's the third highest in the history after La Bonnette (2802m), the Iseran (2764m) and Agnel (2744m). It's the highest stage finish in the history since Andy Schleck won up there in 2011. Interestingly, the climb that hosts the memorial of race founder Henri Desgrange hasn't been on the Tour route since 2011. Actually, it was in 2015 but it was substituted by the col de la Croix de Fer due to a pile of rubble. Six years between two passages at the Galibier is a record. The peloton has changed a lot since 2011. From the current top 10 on GC, only Rigoberto Uran was racing the Tour six years ago, for Team Sky (26th). For the likes of Chris Froome, Fabio Aru, Romain Bardet and even Nairo Quintana who targets a stage win in the Alps, the Galibier will be a new experience. Climbing from Valloire after the Télégraphe, it's a grueling climb in the last eight kilometers past Plan-Lachat above 2000 metres of altitude. It's a downhill finish 28km further down at Serre-Chevalier. It's the kingdom of the climbers, the place for attacking the yellow jersey if Team Sky leaves some room for that.

INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

      1.     Christopher Froome (Team Sky)

      2.     Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) at 18’’

      3.     Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale)  at 23’’


JERSEY WEARERS

 

 

 



Christopher FROOME

(Team Sky)



Marcel KITTEL

(Quick-Step Floors)



Warren BARGUIL

(Team Sunweb)



Simon YATES

(Orica-Scott)




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

