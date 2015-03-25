 

Tour De France Stage Seven Details

06 July 2017 11:14
Tour De France Stage 7 Details

Troyes – Nuits-Saint-Georges 213.5km 

On the moon, St George is a crater, named with Anglicized spelling by the crew of the mission Apollo XV in 1971 after the bottle of wine that appears in Jules Verne's novel “From the earth to the moon” written in 1865. It was a Nuits-Saint-Georges, from Burgundy.

Starting in Troyes where Marcel Kittel made himself the most successful sprinter of the 104th Tour de France so far with two victories, stage 7 will finish in Nuits-Saint-Georges that never hosted a stage of the Grande Boucle before. Two stage finishes of Paris-Nice indicate the place suits the sprinters. They were won by Freddy Maertens in 1977 and Matt Goss the week before the Australian triumphed in Milan-Sanremo in 2011.

But as much as stage 6 looked on paper like an inevitable bunch gallop at the end, the race on stage 7 might not be as easy to read as the previous one. The 50-km long conclusive loop in the vineyards, from Gevrey-Chambertin – a magic name in wine culture – to Nuits-Saint-Georges favors breakaways.

Shall it be a sprint finish anyway, the 2-km long final straight will offer a great spectacle with the likes of André Greipel and Alexander Kristoff eager to challenge Kittel and green jersey holder Arnaud Démare who have built their confidence on winning early in this Tour. Nuits-Saint-Georges is a nice place for celebrations.








Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

