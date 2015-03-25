Tour De France Stage Nine Details

Tour De France Stage 9 Details





Nantua to Chambery 181.5km





The 104th Tour de France is often introduced as little mountainous compared to previous editions, but the contenders of stage 9 might not think so when they'll hit the difficulties. Such a stage is unprecedented in the history of the event. Col de la Biche (doe), Grand Colombier and Mont du Chat (cat) are some of the steepest climbs to be experienced on French soil. Col de la Biche will be a first time, only 60km after the start in Nantua. Grand Colombier has been done in 2012 and 2016 but it has four versants and this one via Virieu-le-Petit is the hardest one, called the “directissime” because it has very few curves. The first four kilometers have an average gradient of 13% with sections at 22%. And the downhill is extremely technical and definitely scary. Mont du Chat has been used only once before by the Tour de France and it gave Raymond Poulidor the opportunity to drop Eddy Merckx off in 1974. Fewer people in France remember that Merckx eventually won that stage at Aix-les-Bains. The rehearsal of Mont du Chat at last month's Critérium du Dauphiné evidenced that it's steep enough for Fabio Aru to ride away solo on those slopes. Having reckoned it, Chris Froome declared after taking his third yellow jersey at Les Rousses that he expects the race to be blown right up. He underlined the importance of the downhill on that day. Romain Bardet knows the terrain as well. He's highly awaited in Chambéry, the home of his AG2R-La Mondiale team. He admitted that he seldom went training up the Mont du Chat when he used to live in Chambéry because it's too hard… This wild world of mountains at a relatively low altitude (1500 metres max) will put the peloton of the Tour de France in the unknown.













Source: DSG

