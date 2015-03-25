 

Tour De France Stage Four Details

03 July 2017 11:55
TOUR DE FRANCE STAGE 4

Mondorf-les-Bains - Vittel 207.5kms

Start 11.20 UK Time

Stage 4 will honour Luxemburger champions of the Tour de France from François Faber to Andy Schleck, the latter having the privilege to attend the start only 200 metres away from his home in Mondorf-les-Bains. It's a flattish race in the east of France with a finish in Vittel. The thermal station is famous for producing the official water of the Tour de France. It also made history for hosting the Grand Départ of the 55th edition in 1968 under the tagline “Le Tour de la santé” (the Tour of the health) one year after the tragic death of Tom Simpson on the Mont Ventoux. This time around, it looks like a stage dedicated to sprinters but the last visit to Vittel saw the solo victory of Nicki Sorensen in 2009. But it was stage 12 and the sprinters were already tired. Now on stage 4 they are still fresh. Marcel Kittel who wears the green jersey is hungry for more, so is French champion Arnaud Démare who was the runner up in Liège and finished sixth atop the climb of the Religieuses in Longwy yesterday. The enfant du pays is a sprinter as well! Nacer Bouhanni hails from Epinal in the Vosges province that Vittel is also part of. He's yet to win his first ever stage at the Tour de France.



INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

      1. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

      2.  Christopher Froome (Team Sky) at 12’’

      3.  Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb)  at 12’’






       Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





 

Source: DSG

