Tour De France Stage Five Details





Vittel - La Planche de Belles Filles, 160.5km





After three consecutive stages being longer than 200km, a shorter one will lead to a brutal uphill finish. La Planche des belles filles is a 5.9km long climb with an average gradient of 8.5% and a very steep top end that was asphalted for the first visit of the Tour de France in 2012.





It was meant to not be a one-off when the road to the charming little ski resort of the Haute-Saône became part of the route. It is the third visit in six editions indeed.





Chris Froome took his first ever Tour de France stage win at La Planche des belles filles the year he helped Bradley Wiggins to triumph in Paris and he remains unbeaten up there as he didn't reach that point in 2014, being forced to withdraw on stage 5. Vincenzo Nibali was the second stage winner of La Planche and that's where he took the yellow jersey for good.





Three years ago, Thibaut Pinot was second to the Italian. The Frenchman is the enfant du pays in the Haute-Saône. Having poorly recovered from the Giro d'Italia (4th overall), he purposely lost some time (almost four minutes) on stage 3 in order to have the freedom to make a breakaway before the final climb.





At the difference of 2014, there's no serious hill before the Planche des belles filles but a lot of false flat sections favour offensive riders. It'll be a tense last third of the stage and an opportunity for Richie Porte to threaten the dominating position of Team Sky but also a strong possibility for Chris Froome to be back in the yellow jersey.









































Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group









Source: DSG

