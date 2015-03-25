Tour De France Stage Fifteen Details

TOUR DE France Stage 15 Details





Laissac-Sévérac L’Eglise > Le-Puy-en-Velay 189.5kms





Chris Froome is back in the yellow jersey. It probably takes the Tour de France back to a more standard kind of racing with Team Sky controlling the peloton from Laissac-Sévérac L'Eglise to Le Puy-en-Velay throughout a very scenic route in the Aubrac and a spectacular finale. But this is not a standard stage.





The category 1 col de Peyra-Taillade is unprecedented on the route of the Tour de France. It's another brutal one with gradients up to 14% and a summit above 1000m of altitude with 31km to go. Romain Bardet is one of the few riders who know the lumpy terrain of the Auvergne at perfection. He's on home soil. French fans urge him to win the Tour but it might as well be the ideal day for attackers like Lilian Calmejane.















JERSEY WEARERS Christopher FROOME (Team Sky) Marcel KITTEL (Quick-Step Floors) Warren BARGUIL (Team Sunweb) Simon YATES (Orica – Scott)





