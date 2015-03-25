Tour De France Stage Fifteen Details

JERSEY WEARERS
Christopher FROOME
(Team Sky)
Marcel KITTEL
(Quick-Step Floors)
Warren BARGUIL
(Team Sunweb)
Simon YATES
(Orica – Scott)
Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
Source: DSG
JERSEY WEARERS
Christopher FROOME
(Team Sky)
Marcel KITTEL
(Quick-Step Floors)
Warren BARGUIL
(Team Sunweb)
Simon YATES
(Orica – Scott)
Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
Source: DSG
Spain's Garbine Muguruza beat Venus Williams on Saturday to win her first Wimbledon title.
Marin Cilic will attempt to upset the odds on Sunday by beating Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final.
Roger Federer is on the cusp of winning his 19th grand slam title at Wimbledon on Sunday but Marin Cilic stands in his way.
There were five matches in the NatWest T20 Blast on Friday night.
Roger Federer and Marin Cilic will go head to head for the men's singles title at Wimbledon on Sunday after each won their respective semi-finals.
Venus Williams and Roger Federer have defied the years to sweep to their respective Wimbledon finals this weekend, both playing
Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker