 

Tour De France Stage Fifteen Details

16 July 2017 12:06
TOUR DE France Stage 15 Details

Laissac-Sévérac L’Eglise > Le-Puy-en-Velay 189.5kms

Chris Froome is back in the yellow jersey. It probably takes the Tour de France back to a more standard kind of racing with Team Sky controlling the peloton from Laissac-Sévérac L'Eglise to Le Puy-en-Velay throughout a very scenic route in the Aubrac and a spectacular finale. But this is not a standard stage.

The category 1 col de Peyra-Taillade is unprecedented on the route of the Tour de France. It's another brutal one with gradients up to 14% and a summit above 1000m of altitude with 31km to go. Romain Bardet is one of the few riders who know the lumpy terrain of the Auvergne at perfection. He's on home soil. French fans urge him to win the Tour but it might as well be the ideal day for attackers like Lilian Calmejane.



 

 

 



JERSEY WEARERS

 

 

 

 

Description : C:UsersTTIBERGHIENDesktopTDF 2017Sous S_LIVRE DE ROUTE-ELEMENTS TECHNIQUESMAILLOTSTDF17_EnjeuxJpgTDF_Jaune_2017_A4_OK.jpg

Christopher FROOME

(Team Sky)

Description : C:UsersTTIBERGHIENDesktopTDF 2017Sous S_LIVRE DE ROUTE-ELEMENTS TECHNIQUESMAILLOTSTDF17_EnjeuxJpgTDF_Vert_2017_A4_OK.jpg

Marcel KITTEL

(Quick-Step Floors)

Description : C:UsersTTIBERGHIENDesktopTDF 2017Sous S_LIVRE DE ROUTE-ELEMENTS TECHNIQUESMAILLOTSTDF17_EnjeuxJpgTDF_Pois_2017_A4_OK.jpg

Warren BARGUIL

(Team Sunweb)

Description : C:UsersTTIBERGHIENDesktopTDF 2017Sous S_LIVRE DE ROUTE-ELEMENTS TECHNIQUESMAILLOTSTDF17_EnjeuxJpgTDF_Blanc_2017_A4_OK.jpg

Simon YATES

(Orica – Scott)

 

 

 

 

 




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



 

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things to know about new Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza

5 things to know about new Wimbledon champion Garb...

Spain's Garbine Muguruza beat Venus Williams on Saturday to win her first Wimbledon title.

Feature 5 things about Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic

5 things about Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic...

Marin Cilic will attempt to upset the odds on Sunday by beating Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final.

Feature Wimbledon men

Wimbledon men's final talking points...

Roger Federer is on the cusp of winning his 19th grand slam title at Wimbledon on Sunday but Marin Cilic stands in his way.

Feature Wrap of Friday

Wrap of Friday's T20 Blast fixtures...

There were five matches in the NatWest T20 Blast on Friday night.

Feature 3 talking points from day 11 at Wimbledon

3 talking points from day 11 at Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Marin Cilic will go head to head for the men's singles title at Wimbledon on Sunday after each won their respective semi-finals.

Feature Sport superstars who shone as veterans

Sport superstars who shone as veterans...

Venus Williams and Roger Federer have defied the years to sweep to their respective Wimbledon finals this weekend, both playing