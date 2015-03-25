 

Tour De France Stage Eleven Details

12 July 2017 09:34
TOUR DE FRANCE STAGE ELEVEN DETAILS

Eymet to Pau 203.5km

Following Marcel Kittel's fourth stage win at Bergerac, another bunch gallop is expected at Pau, the third most visited city behind Paris and Bordeaux in the history of the Tour de France. At half way into stage 11, the peloton will greet “The Chapel of the Cyclists” at Labastide-d'Armagnac. It's a church full of cycling memorabilia such as champions' jerseys and bikes. Jacques Anquetil, Tom Simpson, Bernard Hinault and Eddy Merckx are among the stars who donated some of their personal items to this museum of cycling. The last time the Tour de France passed by was in 2000 when the riders were going from Agen to Pau. It'll be the fifth time since 1984. In 1989, Labastide-d'Armagnac was even the starting location of a stage to Pau. Stage 11 from Eymet to Pau is a long one, over 203.5km. The GC contenders will try to save as much energy as they possibly can ahead of the two Pyrenean stages that will follow. There's no difficulty on the course and very few possibilities for a different scenario than a sprint finish on the Verdun square nearby the castle of Henri IV.


