Tour De France Stage Eight Details

Climbs: 3
Points for the polka-dot jersey: 17
Points for the green jersey: 50 lose enough time in the first week of racing in order to get some freedom to attack this weekend, either today or tomorrow. Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) are former Tour de France stage winners who have clearly opted for chasing a stage victory rather than riding for GC this year. Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) looks like another candidate for a break from far out. That's how Sylvain Chavanel became the stage winner on the last visit of the Tour to Les Rousses in the Jura. This is the second mountain massif used by the Tour de France this year after La Planche des belles filles in the Vosges but the GC contenders eye more at the grueling climbs of col de la Biche, Grand Colombier and Mont du Chat the day after.
classifications after the stage 7
|rank
|rider
|rider No.
|team
|times
|gap
|1
|FROOME Christopher
|1
|TEAM SKY
|28h 47' 51''
|2
|THOMAS Geraint
|9
|TEAM SKY
|28h 48' 03''
|+ 00' 12''
|3
|ARU Fabio
|51
|ASTANA PRO TEAM
|28h 48' 05''
|+ 00' 14''
|4
|MARTIN Daniel
|105
|QUICK - STEP FLOORS
|28h 48' 16''
|+ 00' 25''
|5
|PORTE Richie
|41
|BMC RACING TEAM
|28h 48' 30''
+ 00' 39''
Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
Source: DSG