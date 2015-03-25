 

Tour De France Stage Eight Details

08 July 2017 07:57
TOUR DE FRANCE STAGE EIGHT DETAILS

Dole to Station des Rousses

Distance: 187,5 km

Climbs: 3

Points for the polka-dot jersey: 17

Points for the green jersey: 50 lose enough time in the first week of racing in order to get some freedom to attack this weekend, either today or tomorrow. Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) are former Tour de France stage winners who have clearly opted for chasing a stage victory rather than riding for GC this year. Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) looks like another candidate for a break from far out. That's how Sylvain Chavanel became the stage winner on the last visit of the Tour to Les Rousses in the Jura. This is the second mountain massif used by the Tour de France this year after La Planche des belles filles in the Vosges but the GC contenders eye more at the grueling climbs of col de la Biche, Grand Colombier and Mont du Chat the day after.  



classifications after the stage 7

Total distance covered: 1227.5 km
rankriderrider No.teamtimesgap
1FROOME Christopher1TEAM SKY28h 47' 51'' 
2THOMAS Geraint9TEAM SKY28h 48' 03''+ 00' 12''
3ARU Fabio51ASTANA PRO TEAM28h 48' 05''+ 00' 14''
4MARTIN Daniel105QUICK - STEP FLOORS28h 48' 16''+ 00' 25''
5PORTE Richie41BMC RACING TEAM28h 48' 30''
+ 00' 39''



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

