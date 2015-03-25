 

Tour De France Stage 3 Details

03 July 2017 12:48

Tour De France:

Stage 3 Verviers to Longwy. Dstance 212.5km 


Starting from Philippe Gilbert's native town of Verviers, stage 3 is much hillier than stage 2.

A visit will be paid to the car racing circuit of Spa-Francorchamps after 20km of racing through the Ardennes on the roads of Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the oldest of the big classics. 130 kilometres of the course are in Luxemburg, the country of the recently retired Schleck brothers. One Luxemburger, Ben Gastauer of AG2R-La Mondiale, is part of the 195-rider strong peloton. Everyone else who is not.





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

