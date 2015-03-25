Tour De France Stage 21 Details





Montgeron > Paris (Champs-Elysées) 103kms





There's one last stage remaining. It's probably the most prestigious with the Arc de Triomphe as a backdrop and the Champs-Elysées to welcome the 167 finishers of the Tour de France, eight less than last year. This year's Parisian finale with Chris Froome in the yellow jersey for the fourth time after 2013, 2015 and 2016 includes the promotion of the French bid for the 2014 Olympic Games.





Therefore, the peloton will ride through the Grand Palais, the venue set to host fencing and taekwondo. The grand finale is a parade but also the sprinters' queen stage. Exceptions to a bunch gallop go as far back as in 1994 when Eddy Seigneur rode away from a 5-man breakaway to precede Frankie Andreu by three seconds.





In 2005, Alexandre Vinokourov overtook Bradley McGee who had escaped the peloton before the flamme rouge. André Greipel is the defending champion of that stage since he won it back to back in the past two years. Just like one year ago, he hasn't won any stage in the Tour de France yet. The pressure is on the German. Since he started riding Grand Tours in 2008, he has claimed at least one success in each of them. The Champs-Elysées is a reward for the sprinters who have overcome all the difficulties of the 3-week long race. Marcel Kittel, Arnaud Démare, Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan are no longer in contention but the list of candidates is long.





Besides Greipel, Alexander Kristoff is another very hungry former stage winner [last time in 2014]. Sonny Colbrelli, John Degenkolb, Nacer Bouhanni and Dylan Groenewegen are on the hunt for their first ever stage victory at the Tour de France. But the winner might as well be someone who is used to go on stage this July. Michael Matthews is eager to crown the beautiful Tour of his Sunweb team and stage 19 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen can sprint to victory as much as he rode solo to find success in Salon-de-Provence.













INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Christopher Froome (Team Sky) 2. Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team) at 54’’ 3. Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) at 2’20’’

JERSEY WEARERS YELLOW Christopher FROOME (Team Sky) GREEN Michael MATTHEWS (Team Sunweb) KOM Warren BARGUIL (Team Sunweb) YOUNG Simon YATES (Orica Scott)











