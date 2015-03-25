Tour De France Stage 20 Details

TOUR DE FRANCE STAGE TWENTY DETAILS





Marseille (ITT) 22.5km

Three riders are in contention for the overall victory: Chris Froome, Romain Bardet and Rigoberto Uran are separated by less than thirty seconds ahead of the 22.5km individual time trial in the streets of Marseille. Suspense is high! Froome is the favourite. But once upon a time, Uran can race amazingly against the clock and Bardet is extremely motivated. The venue is unique: never before a Tour de France stage started and finished in a stadium.





This one has a great name for a bike race: Orange Vélodrome. The last time it hosted a Tour de France stage finish was fifty years ago, the day before the tragic death of Tom Simpson.





The cycling track has been partly destroyed in 1971, so it's mainly a football stadium since then but Canadian singer Céline Dion was last to perform there on Tuesday this week.





More than 60.000 spectators are expected to fill up the grandstands. The whole course is in the city centre on a scenic route via the Vieux-Port (the old harbor) and Notre-Dame-de-la-Garde, the chapel that overlooks France's second metropolis. France's national anthem is called La Marseillaise. That's what locals would like to hear in Paris looking at Bardet in the yellow jersey but it's a pretty big call.













INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Christopher Froome (Team Sky) 2. Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) at 23’’ 3. Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team) at 29’’



JERSEY WEARERS Christopher FROOME (Team Sky) Michael MATTHEWS (Team Sunweb) Warren BARGUIL (Team Sunweb) Simon YATES (Orica – Scott)



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group







Source: DSG

