Tour De France Stage 19 Details





Embrun to Salon-de-Provence 222.5km





Chris Froome and his rivals have put the mountains behind them. Starting from Embrun, still in the Hautes-Alpes close to the col d'Izoard, they don't have any grueling climb on the menu anymore. It's the fifth time for Embrun to host a start – the equivalent of Lannemezan in the Pyrenees. Those cities haven't organized a finish yet.





It's a long day on the saddle for the longest stage of the 104th Tour de France with 222.5km to cover.





Eleven out of twenty-two teams haven't won a stage yet. For some of them, this is the only occasion remaining. It means a lot of riders will be motivated for going on the attack early. Small hills in the first part of stage 19 will favour a breakaway. It's not sure if any team has the resources to bring a breakaway back for a bunch sprint finish in the absence a several top sprinters. Sunweb surely has had enough success.





It's the stage for Michael Matthews to mathematically secure the green jersey the day after his team-mate Warren Barguil did it for the polka dot jersey. Salon-de-Provence welcomes the attackers.













INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Christopher Froome (Team Sky) 2. Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) at 23’’ 3. Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team) at 29’’



JERSEY WEARERS YELLOW Christopher FROOME (Team Sky) GREEN Michael MATTHEWS (Team Sunweb) KOM Warren BARGUIL (Team Sunweb) YOUNG Simon YATES (Orica – Scott)



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group











































Source: DSG

