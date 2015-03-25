TOUR DE FRANCE STAGE 18 DETAILS





Briançon to Izoard 179.5kms









In recent years, col d'Aubisque (2007), col du Tourmalet (2010) and col du Galibier (2011) have hosted extraordinary stage finishes whereas the Tour de France usually crests those summits and proceed to another destination. It's a mission to logistically organize stage finishes atop those legendary climbs. They aren't ski resorts but natural beauties.





This year, it's the turn of the Izoard as the Grande Boucle celebrates the 40th anniversary of Bernard Thévenet's second victory. In everyone's mind, the Frenchman's first overall win in 1975 was more touching because the day after he dethroned Eddy Merckx in Pra-Loup, he received the visit of the first French three times winner of the Tour. Louison Bobet instructed him to enter the Casse Déserte alone and pass the Izoard first. It was something a Maillot Jaune HAD to do. Thévenet did it. Bobet was three times first at the Izoard and Fausto Coppi twice [in the Tour de France].





On 22 July 1953, instead of defending his title, Coppi was on the road side to take a photograph of Bobet alone in the lead. Two kilometers before the top, in the most arid part of the grueling climb, Coppi and Bobet share a stele. If Chris Froome cares about the legend, he'll do his best to win with the yellow jersey in a solo effort atop the Izoard. It'll be his first time racing on this climb as it was the case at the Galibier on stage 17. He's got the team to help him achieve the maximum result but Rigoberto Uran and Romain Bardet who are only 27 seconds down on him on GC probably have other ideas. The grand finale in the mountains this year is an unprecedented one.





INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Christopher Froome (Team Sky) 2. Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team) at 27’’ 3. Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) at 27’’



JERSEY WEARERS Christopher FROOME (Team Sky) Michael MATTHEWS (Team Sunweb) Warren BARGUIL (Team Sunweb) Simon YATES (Orica – Scott)

Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group









Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.