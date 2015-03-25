 

Tour De France Stage 18 Details

19 July 2017 10:29
TOUR DE FRANCE STAGE 18 DETAILS

Briançon to Izoard 179.5kms

 

In recent years, col d'Aubisque (2007), col du Tourmalet (2010) and col du Galibier (2011) have hosted extraordinary stage finishes whereas the Tour de France usually crests those summits and proceed to another destination. It's a mission to logistically organize stage finishes atop those legendary climbs. They aren't ski resorts but natural beauties.

This year, it's the turn of the Izoard as the Grande Boucle celebrates the 40th anniversary of Bernard Thévenet's second victory. In everyone's mind, the Frenchman's first overall win in 1975 was more touching because the day after he dethroned Eddy Merckx in Pra-Loup, he received the visit of the first French three times winner of the Tour. Louison Bobet instructed him to enter the Casse Déserte alone and pass the Izoard first. It was something a Maillot Jaune HAD to do. Thévenet did it. Bobet was three times first at the Izoard and Fausto Coppi twice [in the Tour de France].

On 22 July 1953, instead of defending his title, Coppi was on the road side to take a photograph of Bobet alone in the lead. Two kilometers before the top, in the most arid part of the grueling climb, Coppi and Bobet share a stele. If Chris Froome cares about the legend, he'll do his best to win with the yellow jersey in a solo effort atop the Izoard. It'll be his first time racing on this climb as it was the case at the Galibier on stage 17. He's got the team to help him achieve the maximum result but Rigoberto Uran and Romain Bardet who are only 27 seconds down on him on GC probably have other ideas. The grand finale in the mountains this year is an unprecedented one.

INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

      1.     Christopher Froome (Team Sky)

      2.     Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team) at 27’’

      3.     Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) at 27’’



JERSEY WEARERS

 

 

 

 

Description : C:UsersTTIBERGHIENDesktopTDF 2017Sous S_LIVRE DE ROUTE-ELEMENTS TECHNIQUESMAILLOTSTDF17_EnjeuxJpgTDF_Jaune_2017_A4_OK.jpg

Christopher FROOME

(Team Sky)

Description : C:UsersTTIBERGHIENDesktopTDF 2017Sous S_LIVRE DE ROUTE-ELEMENTS TECHNIQUESMAILLOTSTDF17_EnjeuxJpgTDF_Vert_2017_A4_OK.jpg

Michael MATTHEWS

(Team Sunweb)

Description : C:UsersTTIBERGHIENDesktopTDF 2017Sous S_LIVRE DE ROUTE-ELEMENTS TECHNIQUESMAILLOTSTDF17_EnjeuxJpgTDF_Pois_2017_A4_OK.jpg

Warren BARGUIL

(Team Sunweb)

Description : C:UsersTTIBERGHIENDesktopTDF 2017Sous S_LIVRE DE ROUTE-ELEMENTS TECHNIQUESMAILLOTSTDF17_EnjeuxJpgTDF_Blanc_2017_A4_OK.jpg

Simon YATES

(Orica – Scott)

 

 

 

 

 


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group




Source: DSG

