Tour De France Stage 14 Details 

stage from Blagnac to Rodez has been done before but on a very different course. Back in 1984, it was also a Tour of glory for French riders. Pierre-Henri Menthéour delivered the sixth stage victory for the Renault team that was also going to win the Tour with Laurent Fignon. Tony Gallopin is the kind of Frenchman expected to shine in Rodez but it'll be hard for the whole bunch to keep Lilian Calmejane calm! The winner of stage 8 is the enfant du pays as he'll pass very near his hometown of Albi.





Two years ago, Greg Van Avermaet claimed his first stage victory at the Tour de France in Rodez where he outsprinted Peter Sagan and took a monkey off his back after losing so many races. It was the starting point of brilliant campaigns that made him a yellow jersey at the Tour de France last year, the Olympic champion and the winner of Paris-Roubaix this year.





Due to the bad luck BMC encountered with Richie Porte crashing out, Van Avermaet is the hot favourite atop the côte de Saint-Pierre in Rodez. It's a short one: only 570 metres but it's very steep with an average gradient of 9.6%. Another occasion for Romain Bardet and Fabio Aru to gain a few more seconds onto Chris Froome before the Alps?



















