Tour De France Depart In Norway?

One Norwegian media outlet is claiming that a future Tour De France could start in Norway.





Procycling.no are claiming that Norwegian oil company Statoil is looking to bring the Grand Tour to Stavanger, on the western coast of the country, to celebrate the company's 50th anniversary.





Norway already hosts six UCI Races including the Arctic Race of Norway which is organised by Tour De France organisers A.S.O and has a number of World Tour riders including Alexander Kristoff and Edvald Boasson-Hagan of Dimension Data who won a stage in this year's Tour De France.





It is expected that the capital city of Oslo would also host a stage before the race heads back to France.





The 2018 Tour De France Grand Depart takes place in the Vendee Region of France, with the 2019 race starting in Belgium in the capital Brussels to mark the 50th anniversary of Eddy Merckx's first Tour de France win.





2020 is expected to see the race again start in one of the Departments in France, 2021 is the earliest that Stavanger could stage the Grand Boucle's Grand Depart if it were given the green light.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

