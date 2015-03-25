Tour De France and LCL Renew Partnership

LCL and the Tour de France are especially pleased to announce the renewal of their partnership for the next four years.

This collaboration, which started in 1981, rapidly developed after the winner of Le Tour in 1987, Stephen Roche, stood on the Champs-Elysées to inaugurate the Yellow Jersey partnership, to which the bank has remained unswervingly loyal since the Irish rider’s triumph.

After the celebration of this partnership’s thirtieth anniversary last year, LCL and the Tour de France will together be celebrating the centenary of the Yellow Jersey in 2019, as LCL concurrently enters into its fourth decade alongside one of the most famous symbols in world sport.

Unfailing over time, the dynamics of this association, between an event of international heritage in close contact with its audience and the proximity to its customers asserted by LCL, make this partnership a genuine Yellow Jersey of loyalty.

From the 1980’s to the digital era, LCL and the Tour de France have not ceased to develop their relations and complicity. They will also continue to do so on Paris-Roubaix, Paris-Nice, the Criterium du Dauphiné and Paris-Tours.