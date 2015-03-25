Tour De France Agrees New TV Deals

Besides the Tour de France, this new agreement encompasses Paris-Roubaix, Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Paris-Nice, Critérium du Dauphiné, Paris-Tours, and Eschborn-Frankfurt.

A wide audience in almost 60 countries will enjoy exceptional coverage of the races thanks to free-to-air TV channels in Belgium (RTBF, VRT), the Netherlands (NOS), Switzerland (SRF, RTS, TSI), the UK and Ireland (ITV), Spain (TVE), Italy (RAI), Denmark (TV2), Norway (TV2), Luxembourg (RTL), Portugal (RTP), Slovakia (RTVS), Slovenia (RTVSLO) and, on the Eurosport channels, throughout Europe.

The international signal will be produced by France Télévisions, apart from Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, whose signal will be provided by RTBF.

The channels' widespread coverage will be supplemented by an innovative second screen approach, through digital, internet and mobile platforms, whose rich content will bring fans even closer to the action.

The advanced technology used during live coverage of events (on-bike cameras, 3D route modelling showing the position of the various groups, and the new graphics launched this year for the Criterium du Dauphiné) will enable cycling audiences tofully enjoy following the cyclists' exploits through the amazing scenery of these outstanding races.

From this year, Tour de France viewers throughout Europe will enjoy 105 hours of coverage (compared to 80 last year) because, for the first time in the history of this event, France Télévisions and ASO will produce an international signal for all Grande Boucle stages in their entirety.

"It is once again a great pleasure to announce four more years of collaboration with the EBU. The passionate enthusiasm forcycling, and our events in particular, among audiences throughout Europe is the fruit of constant hard work in partnershipwith EBU Member channels and Eurosport. The constant technical developments this partnership enables us to bring to European viewers enhance broadcasts with new features and make them forward-looking," said ASO Director-General Yann Le Moenner.

"The EBU is extremely proud to extend its partnership with ASO until 2023 and, thanks to its unique network of public service broadcasters, contribute to making ASO’s cycling events and, in particular the Tour de France, amongst the most watched and high-profile sporting events in Europe. This new agreement consolidates the EBU unrivalled position as a major media partner for the greatest cycling races in the world," said Stefan Kürten, Executive Director EBU Sport.