Top Line Up For RideLondon Classique

The Prudential RideLondon Classique - now in its second year as a UCI Women's WorldTour event - will once again welcome the world's best female cyclists on Saturday 29 July.

The 2017 OVO Energy Women's Tour of Britain champion Katarzyna Niewiadoma, 2014 Prudential RideLondon winner Giorgia Bronzini and last year's champion Kirsten Wild are all scheduled to be on the famous start line on The Mall.

Eighteen of the current top 20 teams in the UCI Women's WorldTour rankings, including all of the top 10, will be represented in this year's Classique which is again the richest one-day women's race in the world.

The teams are:

Ale Cipollini

Astana Women's Team

Bepink Cogeas

Boels Dolmans Cycling Team

BTC City Ljubljana

Canyon-SRAM Racing

Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling

Cylance Pro Cycling

Drops Cycling Team

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope

Hitec Products

Lensworld-Kuota

Lotto Soudal Ladies

Orica-Scott

Servetto Giusta Alurecycling Team

Team Sunweb

Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank

Team VeloCONCEPT Women

Team WNT Pro Cycling

Wiggle HIGH5

Team GB

WM3 Pro Cycling Team

Niewiadoma, the Polish national champion, claimed the biggest win of her career at the OVO Energy Women's Tour when she rode away from the peloton to claim victory on stage one and held onto her lead throughout the next four stages to win the overall title.

She rides for the WM3 Pro Cycling Team, together with Dutch superstar Marianne Vos, the three-time former world champion and 2012 Olympic road race champion, who is currently side-lined with a broken collarbone.

Italy's Bronzini (Wiggle HIGH5) has twice won the world championship road race and sprinted to victory on The Mall in Prudential RideLondon in 2014. Wild, meanwhile, was the victor in front of Buckingham Palace in last year's Classique and she will be attempting to repeat the feat for her new team for 2017, Cylance Pro Cycling.

To watch Bronzini, plus star British riders Hannah Barnes, Alice Barnes and Dani King talk about this year's Classique, click here

More details on teams' rider lists will be available in the coming weeks with the full start list available on Monday 24 July.

Continuing Prudential RideLondon's commitment to parity across professional men's and women's cycling, the prize pot of 100,000 euros in this year's Classique will again match that being offered to the men in the following day's Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic. There will be three Continental Tyres Sprints classifications in the race offering a further 12,600 Euros in prize money.

The Prudential RideLondon Classique is the 14th race on the 2017 UCI Women's WorldTour calendar. The race will be screened live on BBC2 for the fifth successive year. It was the first women’s race in the UK, outside the Olympic or Commonwealth Games, to be broadcast live.

You can keep up to date with all the latest news from the two UCI WorldTour races at Prudential RideLondon on Twitter @RideLondonWT and by searching on Facebook for RideLondon WorldTour.

Prudential RideLondon is the world's greatest festival of cycling taking which takes place across London between July 28-30. For more information, visit www.prudentialridelondon.co.uk





















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

