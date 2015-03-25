Top Contenders For Il Lombardia

The 111th edition of the end of season 247km Monument Classic, scheduled for Saturday 7th October, features many of international cycling’s biggest names, including the winners of the last three editions Esteban Chaves (2016), Vincenzo Nibali (2015) and Daniel Martin (2014). The challenging course, from Bergamo to Como, has 4,000 meters of vertical elevation and a complicated finale. It is followed by the award ceremony for the 20th Torriani Prize.

Last year's winner Esteban Chaves (Orica - Scott) and 2015-2014 winners, Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) and Daniel Martin (Quick - Step Floors) are among the prominent names from the 25 teams which appear in the entry list of Il Lombardia, on Saturday 7th October. The Monument Classic, organised by RCS Sport/La Gazzetta dello Sport, will start from Bergamo and finish in Como, on a very challenging course of 247km, featuring 4,000m of total elevation.



Among the other riders in the provisional entry list, are this year's Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin and Tour de France mountains classification winner Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb), Giro runner-up Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team), Tour de France runner-up Rigoberto Uran and Vuelta a España mountains classification winner Davide Villella (Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team), Fabio Aru and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team), Mikel Landa and Diego Rosa (Team Sky) and others including Adam Yates (Orica - Scott), Steven Kruijswijk and Primoz Roglic (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo), Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Julian Alaphilippe and 2009-2010 winner Philippe Gilbert (Quick - Step Floors).

The 25 teams (18 UCI WorldTeams and 7 UCI Professional Continental Teams) of eight riders who will participate in the 111th Il Lombardia, alongside the potential protagonists, are:

AG2R LA MONDIALE (FRA) – Pozzovivo, Bakelandts, Vuillermoz

ASTANA PRO TEAM (KAZ) – Aru, Lopez, Fuglsang

BAHRAIN - MERIDA (BRN) Vincenzo Nibali, Pellizotti, Visconti

BMC RACING TEAM (USA) – Van Garderen, Roche, De Marchi

BORA - HANSGROHE (GER) – Majka, Konig, Poljanski

CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM (USA) – Uran, Villella, Formolo

FDJ (FRA) – Pinot, Roux, Morabito

LOTTO SOUDAL (BEL) – De Gendt, Wellens, Gallopin

MOVISTAR TEAM (ESP) – Nairo Quintana, Amador, Anacona

ORICA - SCOTT (AUS) – Chaves, Adam Yates, Albasini

QUICK - STEP FLOORS (BEL) – Daniel Martin, Gilbert, Alaphilippe

TEAM DIMENSION DATA (RSA) – Cummings, Pauwels, Fraile

TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN (SUI) – Zakarin, Goncalves, Kiserlovski

TEAM LOTTO NL - JUMBO (NED) – Roglic, Kruijswijk, Battaglin

TEAM SKY (GBR) – Landa, Kwiatkowski, Rosa

TEAM SUNWEB (GER) – Dumoulin, Barguil, Matthews

TREK - SEGAFREDO (USA) – Mollema, Pantano, Felline

UAE TEAM EMIRATES (UAE) – Rui Costa, Atapuma, Ulissi

ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI - SIDERMEC (ITA) – Bernal, Cattaneo, Frapporti

BARDIANI CSF (ITA) – Zardini, Ciccone, Barbin

COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS (FRA) – Mate, Bonnafond, Rossetto

DIRECT ENERGIE (FRA) – Calmejane, Sicard, Cornu

GAZPROM - RUSVELO (RUS) – Firsanov, Lagutin, Brutt

NIPPO - VINI FANTINI (ITA) – Cunego, Canola, Santaromita

WILIER TRIESTINA - SELLE ITALIA (ITA) – Koshevoy, Turrin, Godoy



THE COURSE

The race sets off from Bergamo, southbound. The route initially leads through the Bergamo plain (over the first 40km), and then up along the Val Cavallina, all the way to Casazza, to tackle the first climb of this race: Colle Gallo (763m). A fast-running descent leads back from Val Seriana to Bergamo; here the route goes back on flat roads and eventually arrives in Brianza. The course passes briefly across Colle Brianza (533m) and descends into Pescate, then heads for Valmadrera and Oggiono. Finally, it rolls past Pusiano and Asso, and drops down into Onno, heading for Bellagio, where the Ghisallo climb (754m) begins. The climb has a maximum 14% gradient, on a wide road, with several hairpins.

The descent runs quickly on long, straight stretches up to Maglio, where the Colma di Sormano climb (1,124m) begins abruptly after a right-hand bend. After some kilometres with moderate gradients, a few hundred metres past Sormano, the route turns left to tackle the Muro di Sormano (2km at a 15% gradient). The road is tight and very steep, and it runs partly through the woods, with very narrow hairpins and sharp gradients exceeding 25% and reaching almost 30% after about 1,000 metres. After clearing the Colma, the road climbs down into Nesso (initially a false-flat drag, followed by a very technical descent with several hairpins on a narrowed roadway). Here, the route takes the coastal road that leads to Como. A harsh climb up to Civiglio follows (614m), with steady 10% gradients (the roadway is markedly narrowed at the top of the climb); the route then drops down, runs through Como again, and then heads for the final climb in San Fermo della Battaglia (397m). There are two feed zones: the first in San Sosimo (km 112-115) and the second in Onno (km 182-185).

Final kilometres

The last 10km begin in urban Como and run along wide avenues, up to the railway underpass, where the final climb towards San Fermo della Battaglia begins. The climb has a gradient of nearly 7% (max. 10%) and runs on a narrowed roadway and rough road surface, with several hairpins leading all the way up to the summit (around 5km from the finish). The descent runs along a wide and well-paved road, with two well-lit tunnels and two wide roundabouts, and it ends 1,000m before the finish. One last, wide left-hand bend can be found 600m before the finish. The home straight is on 7m wide asphalt road.

THE 20TH PREMIO TORRIANI

Among the events surrounding the 111th Il Lombardia, the award ceremony for the 20th Torriani Prize - "For those who love cycling and make it alive" - organised by RCS Sport/La Gazzetta dello Sport, will take place shortly after the end of the race, at the Yacht Club in Como.



At 18.30 the prestigious award will be given to Elia Viviani, Francesco Guidolin and Marco Pastonesi. The “Cuore d'argento” (Silver Heart), which every year is awarded to a “cycling lover” will be given to Giuseppe Figini. After the award ceremony, Gianni Torriani's “L'Ultimo Patron” (the Last Patron) will be presented.