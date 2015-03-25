Top Australians Head To The OVO Energy Women's Tour

Shara Gillow and Chloe Hosking are among the latest riders to be confirmed for the OVO Energy Women's Tour, which starts next week on Wednesday 7 June in Daventry, Northamptonshire.



Gillow, who rides for the FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope team, took third at the GP Plumlec in France at the weekend, and already has ten top-10 finishes to her name this season. The 29-year-old is a former Oceanic Road Race Champion and has twice before ridden the OVO Energy Women's Tour.



Alé Cipollini will be led by Australian sprinter Chloe Hosking, the winner of the La Course event in Paris last Summer. Hosking last rode the OVO Energy Women's Tour in 2014, when she finished in the top 10 of three stages.



Hosking has twelve top-10 finishes to her name in 2017, and recently won the points classification at the Tour of Chongming Island round of the UCI Women's World Tour.



Two further top names from Australia that feature on the provisional rider list are Orica SCOTT pairing Gracie Elvin and Sarah Roy.



Elvin has ridden all three editions of the OVO Energy Women's Tour to date, finishing ninth overall in 2016. This season the 28-year-old has already finished second in both the Tour of Flanders and Dwars Door Vlaanderen prestigious single-day races in Belgium



Roy comes into her third OVO Energy Women's Tour having recently won the GP Cham Hagendorn in Switzerland.



Already named on the provisional rider list for the OVO Energy Women's Tour are all three former champions of the UCI Women's WorldTour event – Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans), Lisa Brennauer (Canyon//SRAM) and Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling).



Other top names scheduled to be riding include Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle HIGH5), Dani King (Cylance Pro Cycling), Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) and Katie Archibald (Team WNT).



The full provisional rider line-up for the 2017 OVO Energy Women's Tour will be published on Friday 2 June.



The OVO Energy Women's Tour will begin in Northamptonshire on Wednesday June 7, with the opening stage between Daventry and Kettering and also include stages in Warwickshire and Derbyshire, finishing in central London on Sunday 11 June. All 15 of the world's top teams will be taking place, plus British squads Team WNT and Drops.



A one-hour highlights programme of every stage will be broadcast daily on ITV4 and Eurosport and available on demand via the ITV Hub and Eurosport Player. The OVO Energy Women's Tour is a part of the UCI Women's WorldTour, comprising 20 events around the world in 10 different countries.



Stage 1 – Wednesday 7 June – Daventry to Kettering

Stage 2 – Thursday 8 June – The Stoke-on-Trent Stage

Stage 3 – Friday 9 June – Atherstone to Royal Leamington Spa

Stage 4 – Saturday 10 June – Chesterfield to Chesterfield

Stage 5 – Sunday 11 June – The London Stage











Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

