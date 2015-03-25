Tom Dumoulin Wins The Giro D'Italia

Team Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin has won the 100 th Giro D’Italia.

The Race of Truth was down to a final time trial with only fifty-three seconds separating leader Nairo Quintana, Vincenzo Nibali and Tom Dumoulin.

Irishman Sam Bennett of Bora Hansgrohe was first down the ramp on a 29.3km course from the Monza racing circuit to Milan on a day where temperatures were at 31 degrees in Milan.

CCC’s Marion Bialobloki set the first time of 34.12, well ahead of Guiseppe Fonzi who will finish 162 nd and last in the race. The Polish rider’ time was a fraction of a second quicker than Mads Pedersen.

The race lead started to change hands with Manuel Qunizato finishing in 33. 35 and Jos Van Emden finishing in 33.08.

That time was still standing as Dumoulin, Nibali and Quintana went down the road.

Dumoulin was flying up the road and was in the virtual lead of the race with four kilometres to go.

Quintana was losing time and was now 1.06 down on Dumoulin who finished in 33.23, meaning that LottoNL-Jumbo’s Jos Van Emden had won the stage and Nairo Quintana needed to finish within 53 seconds to stop Dumoulin from becoming the first Dutchman since 1980 to win the Giro D’Italia.

Nibali finished in 34.17 and in came Quintana in a time of 34.47, 1.39 to give Tom Dumoulin the Giro D’Italia title by 31 seconds.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

