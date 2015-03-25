Tom Dumoulin Wins Binck Bank Tour

Team Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin has won the Binck Bank Tour.

Formerly the Eneco Tour, stage seven, the final stage with Tom Dumoulin in the leader’s jersey by four seconds from stage six winner Tim Wellens, was a 191.3km stage from Essen to Geraardsbergen.

The stage started with Kenny Dehaes taking the first Primus Checkpoint, a competition already won by Piet Allegaert, and Dehaes formed a break with Tony Martin, Elia Viviani, Jay Thomson, Grega Bole, Elmar Reinders and Tim Merlier.

Preben Van Hecke and Rickaert Jonas joined the break which was 1.50 clear of a peloton which included Lars Boom, who had been fined a thousand Swiss Francs for his celebration, a dig at his LottoNL-Jumbo team for leaving him out of their Vuelta a Espana team, after winning stage three.

The gap went out to 2.30 but was down to 1.35 with sixty kilometres to go.

Andrei Greipel abandoned as Tony Martin and Elia Viviani broke with Martin taking the second sprint before three of the chasers in Bole, Van Poppel and Van Aert caught up to the break to form a five-man attack.

Peter Sagan, looking for his 100 th win attacked trying to get to a group of fifteen.

Wout Van Aert led the break over the finish line with a lap of 25kms to go before Lukas Postlberger attacked and took the nine points from the Golden Kilometre sprints with Tom Dumoulin taking two seconds.

The field came back together over the Bosberg and Sagan punctured with 13 kilometres to go and managed to get back into the peloton.

Roompot’s Pieter Weening, Dries Devenyns and Tony Martin led before it was all back together with nine kilometres to go.

Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet were the next to attack with just over five kilometres left.

Jasper Stuvyen of Trek Segafredo put a burst of speed which Sagan and the others refused to follow.

Stuvyen was going for it and had a good lead with thirteen hundred metres remaining, riding through the town of Geraardsbergen.

Stuvyen kept going and he took the win in 4.06.46 ahead of Gilbert with Tom Dumoulin finishing safely in third to take the overall victory.

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

