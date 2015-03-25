Tom Dumoulin - It's Really Crazy

The stage winner Jos van Emden said: “It's unbelievable. I'm so happy and so emotional. I've come second in time trials too many times. This is the greatness of cycling. Finally I've won and it's a big one. There are two really happy people here from the Netherlands. Yesterday I sent a message to Tom Dumoulin with the Maglia Rosa and he replied he'd hope we'd both be celebrating today and we are.”
1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 31"
3 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 40"
4 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 1'17"
5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 1'56"
JERSEYS
- Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
- Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
- Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky)
- Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
ITT RESULT
1 - Jos van Emden (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo) - 29.3km in 33’08”, average speed 53.058km/h
2 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) at 15"
3 - Manuel Quinziato (BMC Racing Team) at 27"
PHOTO CREDIT: LaPresse - D'Alberto / Ferrari / Paolone / Spada
