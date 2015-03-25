 

Tom Dumoulin - It's Really Crazy

28 May 2017 07:13
Team Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin said that it was really crazy as he won the 100th Giro D'Italia.

Dumoulin finished second on the time trial but beat Nairo Quintana by enough seconds to take the overall victory.

Speaking about his win, Dumoulin said: “It's really crazy. I've won the Giro! It was such a nerve wrecking day. I needed to stay calm and I almost couldn't. Luckily I had good legs and I just went for it. I didn't want to know the time splits. My sport director was only supposed to tell me when to stop taking risks and he did it at half way already. When I crossed the line he told me I had won but when I looked at the TV screen I saw I only had three seconds lead and I panicked a bit. I was angry but eventually I pulled it off and I'm super happy.”

The stage winner Jos van Emden said: “It's unbelievable. I'm so happy and so emotional. I've come second in time trials too many times. This is the greatness of cycling. Finally I've won and it's a big one. There are two really happy people here from the Netherlands. Yesterday I sent a message to Tom Dumoulin with the Maglia Rosa and he replied he'd hope we'd both be celebrating today and we are.”

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
 1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 31"
3 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 40"
4 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 1'17"
5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 1'56"

JERSEYS
  • Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
  • Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
  • Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky)
  • Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

ITT RESULT
1 - Jos van Emden (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo) - 29.3km in 33’08”, average speed 53.058km/h
2 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) at 15"
3 - Manuel Quinziato (BMC Racing Team) at 27"




PHOTO CREDIT: LaPresse - D'Alberto / Ferrari / Paolone / Spada



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


Source: DSG

