Tom Dumolin's Rainbow Kit Revealed

Following on from the revelation of their national jerseys, Team Sunweb are pleased to present their rainbow kit that will proudly showcase Tom Dumoulin’s world time trial champion title during the 2018 season.



In their quest for technological advancement, Team Sunweb and their partners Delft University of Technology and DSM, continually invest in product development, wind tunnel testing, bike fitting and data analysis. This strive for improvement has resulted in a high tech, aerodynamic rainbow time trial suit manufactured by Etxeondo.



Individual world time trial champion, Tom Dumoulin, who debuts the world champion kit in the individual time trial at the Abu Dhabi Tour, said: “I am very proud of what I have achieved and to have the opportunity to wear the rainbow jersey for this year is something very special to me.”



With the presentation of the 2018 suit, Team Sunweb continue their call for progression and remain committed to creating a healthy and fair position for riders and their teams. As those who bring the sport alive for fans, riders and their teams deserve a fair and genuine voice in decision-making and the future economical perspective, holding firm their belief that this should be equally balanced with the interests of other stakeholders in the sport.



The protection of the look and feel of the team’s identity versus a growing number of mandatory jerseys, rider’s safety and stability for riders and teams are examples, alongside many more important decisions potentially impacting the future of teams and their riders, of which they deserve a fair voice. The team appreciates the dialogue with the UCI about this subject.



“I fully support the team’s efforts to improve our position as riders and as a team,” Dumoulin said. “The kit looks really great and is balanced, I will certainly wear it with pride this year.”



Tom Dumoulin will also debut his Giant Trinity Advanced Pro time trial machine with an updated rainbow colour scheme to match his new Etxeondo kit.