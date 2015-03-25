 

Tom Devriendt Wins Omloophoutland

20 September 2017 04:20

Tom Devriendt of Wanty Group Gobert has won the Omloophoutland race.

This 195.3km UCI European Tour race which started and finished in Lichtervelde had 37 riders in an early lead before they were all back together after fifty kilometres of racing in West Flounders on a course made up of a 113.7km ride before eight 10.2km closing circuits.

De Winter, Van Dingenen and Verwaest got into a break but were caught and Rickaert and Van Keirsbulck took over with a 34 second lead and 46kms left to race.

They were pulled back and with 31kms remaining, it was Devriendt, Van Goethem and Wynants leading by 31 seconds which went out to 42 seconds.

The gap was at forty seconds going into the final fifteen kilometres and the trio were able to stay away with Tom Devriendt taking the win ahead of Brian VAN Goetham and Maarten Wynants.

Andre Greipel was fifth.  

 

 

 Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

