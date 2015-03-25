To Take Another Victory Is Incredible - Alaphilippe

Quick Step Floors Julien Alaphilippe said to take another victory was incredible after he won the sprint to take his second consecutive Basque Country Tour stage win.





The Frenchman said: "It's crazy! I was already happy with my win on stage 1 and having the yellow jersey on my shoulders, so to take another victory is just incredible.





"We're on a fantastic run of success, we're winning everywhere and seeing how the team performs only gives us more confidence. Two victories in two days and three jerseys it's a great harvest for our squad, but we don't want to stop here.





"The stage was on from the start and the crosswinds made it even more brutal, but fortunately I have a great team around me, who set an incredible pace at the front of the bunch, keeping the attackers on a leash, and a very strong Enric, who played a big role in my victory.

"Unlike yesterday, I had no idea on the final, but stayed calm and confident in my legs and sprint.

"Despite taking some more bonus seconds and increasing my advantage in the GC, I'm not changing my goal and will continue to take it day by day."



KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP



Source: DSG

