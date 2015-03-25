Tirreno-Adriatico Stage Two Details

Start Meeting Point: Camaiore, Piazza San BernardinoSign-on procedures: 10:40 - 12:00Alignment: 12:10Start - KM 0: 12:15 (transfer 1,400m)Finish: Viale Italia, Follonica - 16:15 Approx.Race Headquarter: Scuola Comunale di Musica B. Bonarelli, Via Argentarola 2, FollonicaWith the exception of the first kilometres – with the Montemagno categorised climb shortly after the start – the stage is entirely flat up to the final circuit in Follonica. The route passes through San Giuliano Terme, Cecina and Donoratico, across the provinces of Lucca, Pisa and Livorno, and then enters the province of Grosseto, with a final 8.3km circuit to be covered three times.

Final kilometres

The final circuit takes place on relatively wide and mostly straight urban roads. The first kilometres after the passage on the finish line feature a series of tricky corners. Two long straight stretches, with a U-turn on a wide roundabout in between, lead to the finish line on 7.5m asphalted road.





POINTS OF INTEREST

CAMAIORE

From the turquoise blue waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea to the emerald green hills of the surrounding Apuan Alps, Camaiore is a town of contrasting yet harmonizing colours, in a land whose many flavours and traditions reflect the character of its dwellers: strong yet friendly, lively and welcoming.



The city covers a wide and varied territory ranging from the lively coastline in Lido di Camaiore, to the Apuan Alps, through the historical hamlet of Monteggiori, which is home to a feudal castle and the Rotaio fortress. With its historical centre, the town bursts into life especially in the summertime, offering a wealth of tourist attractions. The Palio takes place in June and in July, with the town’s six districts challenging each other in a set of sport and entertainment competitions. In August, summer events culminate in the “Follie di Ferragosto” festival and the Palio dell’Assunta, a major heritage event, that features a costume parade in which the city’s historical families display their coats of arms.



Camaiore is also known to sports fans for the historic “Gran Premio Città di Camaiore” cycle race, which ran from 1949 to 2014, and whose route has, in recent years, become a “regular stage” of the Tirreno-Adriatico NamedSport.

FOLLONICA

Follonica lies at the heart of the Gulf bearing the same name, in the Tuscan Maremma, between the promontory of Piombino and Punta Ala, opposite the Elba Island. Its strategic location and mild climate make it a popular destination for seaside, sporting, cultural and eco-tourism. The coastline is a stretch of thin, white sandy beaches, with shallow waters that gradually deepen. The surrounding scrubland and lush greenery offers endless possibilities for leisure, relaxation and recreation activities – not just at the beach – such as hiking, biking and horse-riding, alongside breathtaking bays and wildlife sanctuaries.



The gulf and the surrounding hills offer a large, diverse range of stunning landscapes with a rich history, from the turquoise blue sea, to the mountains and the woods of Cornate di Gerfalco and Montieri. Between the two, a variety of places, villages and hamlets are surrounded by unspoilt nature, with their unique customs, traditions and landscapes. Nearby are a number of must-see sites, such as the villages of Scarlino, Castiglione della Pescaia and Suvereto, the medieval city of Massa Marittima, and the archaeological sites of Populonia, Vetulonia and Roselle. Local food and wine are just as rich and varied: wine is king, and is best paired with some tasty “pappardelle al cinghiale” (fresh pasta with wild boar sauce), the traditional Maremman specialty, or with more delicate, classical fish dishes, such as cacciucco.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing Team)

2 - Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing Team) s.t.

3 - Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing Team) s.t.



JERSEYS

Maglia Azzurra (blue), General Classification Leader, sponsored by Gazprom - Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing Team)

(blue), General Classification Leader, sponsored by Gazprom - Maglia Bianca (white), Young Rider General Classification Leader, sponsored by FIAT - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

(white), Young Rider General Classification Leader, sponsored by FIAT - Maglia Arancione (orange), Sprinter Classification Leader, sponsored by Sportful – not assigned

(orange), Sprinter Classification Leader, sponsored by Sportful – not assigned Maglia Verde (green), King of the Mountains Classification Leader, sponsored by Snello Rovagnati – not assigned









