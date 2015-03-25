Time Trial Bronze For Froome As Dumoulin Wins

Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands has won the Men’s Time Trial at the 2017 UCI World Road Race Championships in Bergen, Norway with Britain’s Chris Froome picking up a bronze medal.

A 31km punishing course from Bergen to Mount Fløyen on a sunny afternoon saw Vuelta a Espana stage winner Alexey Lutsenko first down the ramp and setting a time of 48.46.60.

Laurens De Plus of Belgium, then finished in 47.16 before the lead in the hot-seat changed to first German Niklas Arndt who clocked a time of 46.57 and then Slovenian Jan Tratnik who finished in 46.24.

British rider Tao Geoghagen-Hart of Team Sky crashed but got back on his bike and finished in a time of 48.31.67 and said: “I didn’t really get on top of it. “I woke up with a tight chest and hoped I’d get over it in the warm up but I couldn’t really breathe. “I crashed early on, there’s a couple of corners with really bumpy lines and I over cooked it and lost the front wheel. “I’m fine though. I quite liked the course bit it’s my least well ridden time trial of the year.”

Nicholas Roche represented Ireland and started off the next tranche of riders as Dutchman Wilco Kelderman came home 9.12 seconds quicker than Tratnik to go into the lead with a time of 46.15.33.

65% of riders had changed their bike for the final climb up the mountain but Roche was not one of them and carried on with the bike he started with and came home only 19.2 seconds down to go provisionally third.

Portugal’s Nelson Oliveria took over the lead with a time of 46.09.52 just beating Team Sky’s Gianni Moscon whilst Chris Froome was 19 th fastest at the first check point.

Tom Dumoulin and Rohan Dennis were powering up the course as the rain came down.

Dennis crashed but was able to continue as Rogllc went into the gold medal place with a time of 45.38.79

Froome kept going and finished in 46.02.25 but Tom Dumoulin flew home in 44.41.00.

Tony Martin, the 2016 World Champion, was the last man on the road and finished in 4.620 to give Tom Dumoulin the gold medal, Primoz Roglic the silver and Chris Froome the bronze medal.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.