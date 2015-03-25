Tim Wellens Wins Vuelta a Andalucia

Lotto Soudal’s Tim Wellens has won the 64 th Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol.

Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal had taken over the leader’s jersey for the final 14.2km time trial in Barbate.

David De La Cruz of Team Sky set the early time to beat with a time of 17.11 with Chris Froome who was expected to win the stage, only finishing in 17.38.

Wout Poels in 17.22 meaning that Tim Wellens needed to finish in a time of 17.33 or less to win the race overall.

Mikel Landa finished in 18.00 and with Wellens finishing safely in 17.15, David De La Cruz took the stage win but Tim Wellens took the overall victory.













KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.