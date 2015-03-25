 

Tim Wellens Wins Tour Of Guangxi

24 October 2017 11:18

Lotto Soudal’s Tim Wellens has won the Tour Of Guangxi in China.

The final World Tour race of the 2017 season had Lotto Soudal’s Tim Wellens in the leader’s jersey with a six second lead for the final 168.1km stage which started and finished in Guilin.

116 riders started the stage which had Wang Meiyin, Daniel Oss and Jon Irisarri in an early break.

Irisarri took the first sprint after 23.8kms as the gap started to go out past the four and a half minute mark.

The lead began to fall and was down to 1.45 when Oss was first over the second KOM and Meiyin took the sprint after 149kms.

The peloton continued to close and made the catch with four kilometres to go to set up a sprint which was won by Fernando Gaviria of Quick Step, in 3.46.30 for Gaviria’s fourth win in this race which gave him the points jersey as well.

Second on the stage was Niccola Bonifazio with Dylan Groenewegen third.

Tim Wellens crossed the line in 23rd place in the same time as Gaviria and he took the overall victory by six seconds from Mollema and eleven seconds from Nicholas Roche.




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

