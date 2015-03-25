 

Tim Wellens: Tour Of Guangxi Victory Means A Lot

24 October 2017 03:00
Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal has said that the victory means a lot after he won the Tour Of Guangxi by six seconds in China. 

Wellens finished 23rd on the sixth and final stage to take the win and told his team's press office: “The past two days went well. On Sunday I had conquered the leader’s jersey, but the gaps were small so the support of my team in the last two stages was crucial.

"Yesterday, it took a long time before a breakaway was established and my teammates controlled the race very well, they were all really strong. Thanks to them I was able to win this WorldTour race. And this means a lot to me. Even though it was the end of the season, there were a lot of strong and motivated riders at the start here. I had to fight for this win.

“It’s wonderful to finish the season with a victory, just like I started it.

"Tomorrow we head home. First we fly to Hong Kong where we have to wait twelve hours for our next flight. Adam Hansen has lived there and will give us a tour. We are all looking forward to that. Soon, I will be going on a holiday. I will be off the bike for two weeks. Then I will start running and swimming, go to the fitness and ride on my mountain bike.

"First I will enjoy this victory and then the preparation for 2018 can begin!”





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

