Three Out Of Three For Gaviria

Quick Step’s Fernando Gaviria completed his hat-trick by winning the third stage of the Tour Of Guangxi in China.

The final World Tour race of the 2017 season had Quick Step’s Fernando Gaviria in the leader’s jersey for a 125.4km stage that started and finished in Nanning City and was made up of four laps with a category three climb each lap but only two KOM prizes after 38kms and 70kms.

Daniel Oss (BMC), Nuno Bico (Movistar) and Jack Haig (Orica-Scott) were clear after six kilometres and 2.15 ahead nine kilometres later.

Oss took the first intermediate sprint after thirty kilometres and then the KOM points as their lead at the halfway point decreased to 1.20.

Bico took the second KOM before the break was ended after 75kms and Julian Alaphilippe took the next sprint.

Craddock and Mohoric then broke taking a forty second lead and were able to stay away until there was three kilometres to go and the peloton got the sprint they wanted with Fernando Gaviria of Quick Step making it three wins out of three in this race, winning in 2.41.57 ahead of Max Walscheid and Cort and extending his lead in the race.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

