Thomas Wins Tour De Walloonie Opener

Ben Thomas of Armee Terre as won the opening stage of the Tour De Walloonie.





The stage was a 188.9km stage from Staveley to Marchin and saw plenty of early attacks in this four stage race.





Six riders including Aqua Blue Sports Peter Koning, Boev, Gougeard, Herman's, Ledanois and Turgis got away after thirty kilometres and soon were 4.45 ahead and then 6.29.





The break started to be reeled in with only Gougeard left.





He was caught with just over a lap to go and it came down to a sprint which Ben Thomas won.





Source: DSG

