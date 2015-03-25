Thomas Wins Tour De France Opener

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas has won the opening stage of the Tour De France.





The Grand Depart started in Dusseldorf with a 14km time trial starting and finishing at the Messe Dusseldorf complex.





The time trial started with Birthday Boy Elie Gesbert of Fortuneo Vital Concept having the honour of being first out of the start house on a very wet afternoon at 3.16pm local time.





The 22nd year old who is the youngest rider in the race, rode the first 6.3kms in 7.53 watched by some big crowds.





Whether, they were the crowds of one million the organisers were hoping for, was open to debate but there was parts which were eight to ten deep of a course which Gesbert completed in 17.24.





Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain Merida finished in 16.36 to take over the lead, a time matched by Tim Wellens.





Astana’s Andrey Grivko finished in 16.21 to take over the lead before Niklas Arndt set the fastest time of 16.20.





British Rider Scott Thwaites finished in 17.54 and tweeted: "Not the ideal start to my first Tour with a power slide in the rainy TT. No harm done though so I'm ready to fight again tomorrow!"





De Marchi of BMC finished in 16.43 to go in to the lead and then Nicholas Arndt came home in 16.20.





World Champion Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgohe was on the road and third fastest at the first checkpoint.





Sagan finished in 16.29.80, well behind Matteo Trentin of Team Quick Step who came home in 16.14 and became the new man in the hot-seat.





Nicholas Roche joined Dylan Groenewegen as one who crashed.





Team Sky's Vasili Kiryienka was the next leader with a time of 16.11 as the rain continued to poor.





That was the halfway stage and with Chris Froome watching his every move on the course, Micheal Kwiatkowski went into a provisional third place.





For Mark Cavendish, it was about getting back in one piece. Cavendish said he was nowhere near 100 per cent but he was happy to have finished.





Geraint Thomas was in great form, having watched the British Lions win in New Zealand, he flew home in 16.04 to take the lead.





Alejandro Valverde of Movistar crashed on a bend as the rain got heavier and made conditions even worse and had to abandon the race.





BMC’s Richie Porte was another happy to be home finishing in 16.54 as Thomas confined to lead the race.





Dan McLay was another home happy unlike the crowd who groaned when Tony Martin of Katusha Alpecin -the German Champion came home eight seconds down.





Steve Cummings finished in 17.00 and Chris Froome in 16.16 as his team mate Geraint Thomas took a famous win.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.