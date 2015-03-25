Thomas: It's Nice To Lead The Race

Geraint Thomas has said that it is nice to lead the race after he took the lead in the Tirreno-Adriatico.





The Maglia Azzurra, Geraint Thomas, said: “I was going pretty well last year at Tirreno-Adriatico. We had some bad luck in the TTT with a wheel so I wanted to come back. Racing in Italy reminds me my early years with Barloworld. Roads here always make it an interesting race. I didn’t expect to be in this position today but it’s nice to lead the race. The team is here to win the overall. I’m in the best place now but tomorrow it’s a long mountain finish. Hopefully one of us can do it. If I don’t have the legs, I hope Froomey takes over. It’s nice to get better luck here this year. Tirreno-Adriatico is a massive race, one I’d love to win.”





The stage winner, Primoz Roglic, said: “I came to Tirreno-Adriatico to win the overall. But we didn’t do our best TTT and we had some bad luck yesterday. I was forced to change my bike after the crash. My GC was over, so I needed to find some new goals because I worked really hard for this race. After winning a time trial at the Giro d’Italia (2016) and a mountain stage at the Tour de France (2017), I’m happy to get an uphill finish win. I’ve already lost some sprints in my career so I knew I shouldn’t wait for the last moment but just fight and go for it. The best feeling in cycling is when you don’t see anybody in front of you and you’re first on the finish line.”





Best young rider Jaime Roson said: “For Mikel [Landa] and myself, it’s a good result today. Mikel is a rider who is already consolidated in the peloton while I’m only in a development process. We’ll try our best for him tomorrow. Two years ago Tirreno-Adriatico was my first WorldTour race [with Caja Rural]. It’s a beautiful race and I’m looking forward to doing the Giro too.”



King of the Mountains Nicola Bagioli said: “After getting the green jersey yesterday, I had to break away again today. I managed to win all the KOM on the way. I’m happy with that and I’ll defend the jersey as much as I can.”



Points classification leader Jacopo Mosca said: “I was well positioned in both the KOM and the points classification. Bagioli made it hard for me in the climbs but I took as many points I could, hoping that neither Sagan nor Kwiatkowski would win the stage, so here I am with the orange jersey. Let’s see how many days I can keep it for.”



Primoz Roglic is the first Slovenian to win a stage at Tirreno-Adriatico. He makes Slovenia the 23rd nation on the honor roll of the Race of the Two Seas.

Last year, Roglic also became the first Slovenian stage winner of the Tour de France (at Serre-Chevalier). But in 2016, he was the third Slovenian to win a stage of the Giro d’Italia after Luka Mezgec and Jan Polanc.

First Maglia Azzurra for Geraint Thomas at Tirreno-Adriatico. He’s the fourth British rider to lead the race after Max Sciandri (1995), Mark Cavendish (2013 and 2014) and Chris Froome (2013).

First podium finish at Tirreno-Adriatico for Tiesj Benoot. His previous best result was eighth at Pomarance (stage 2) in 2016.









