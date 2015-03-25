Thomas: I Did Not Expect To Win

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas said that he did not expect to win as he took the victory in the time trial at the 44th Volta Ao Algarve.





Thomas, was last down the ramp and extended his lead in the race overall after finishing the 20.3km course in Lago in 25.09.





“It was nice to get a win and like I said yesterday I didn’t expect it," Thomas told Team Sky.com.

“With the first race of the year you’re always a bit unsure but I’ve done some decent work and it’s all seemed to come together today.

“I tried to start strong and hold on and luckily I was able to.

“After just five days of racing you never know how your body will react, especially at this time of year and there’s a lot of strong riders here so I’m not taking anything for granted.

“Victories are few and far between so I’ll enjoy this.”









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP





Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.