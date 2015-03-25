 

Thomas Back For Route Du Sud

13 June 2017 08:25
Team Sky have said that Geraint Thomas will ride the Route Du Sud

Thomas was forced to withdraw from the Giro D'Italia following a crash on stage nine but will make his return at the Route Du Sud in preparation for the Tour De France.

“I had about a week off the bike following the Giro,” Thomas said to teamsky.com. “Then I struggled a bit to get going again. I’m slowly starting to get a bit better now, feeling a bit more normal.
 
“I’ve been going well since Tirreno really, at the start of March, so to have that disappointment at the Giro and then to try and build up for the Tour again has been pretty tough.
 
“But I’m certainly looking forward to it. Having the Tour to focus on having come off the Giro has been really, really good for me. 

Speaking about the Route Du Sud, Thomas commented: "It's a good hit out and a good hard four day of racing. I'll take each stage as it comes. "

Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



Source: DSG

