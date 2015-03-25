Thomas Back For Route Du Sud

Source: DSG
Source: DSG
The British and Irish Lions kick-started their tour of New Zealand with a punishing 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.
Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.
WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.
Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.
Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.
Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.
Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker