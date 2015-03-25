Thomas Back For Route Du Sud

“I had about a week off the bike following the Giro,” Thomas said to teamsky.com. “Then I struggled a bit to get going again. I’m slowly starting to get a bit better now, feeling a bit more normal.

“I’ve been going well since Tirreno really, at the start of March, so to have that disappointment at the Giro and then to try and build up for the Tour again has been pretty tough.

“But I’m certainly looking forward to it. Having the Tour to focus on having come off the Giro has been really, really good for me.





Speaking about the Route Du Sud, Thomas commented: "It's a good hit out and a good hard four day of racing. I'll take each stage as it comes. "