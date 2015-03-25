This Weekend's Ride London TV Coverage

The fifth edition of the Prudential RideLondon festival of cycling is set to attract more cyclists and more cycling fans to the streets of London and Surrey than ever before this weekend, while unprecedented TV coverage means biking enthusiasts who can’t make it to the capital can keep up with all the action via the BBC.

More than 100,000 cyclists are expected to take part in seven events over the weekend of 28-30 July. Many thousands will line the streets to watch their friends and families in the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 and 46, and some of the world’s best pro riders in the Prudential RideLondon Classique and Classic.

But armchair fans are well catered for too, thanks to better-than-ever coverage on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Red Button and online.

Coverage starts at 17:00 BST on Saturday 29 July with uninterrupted Red Button and online broadcast of the Prudential RideLondon Classique featuring many of the greatest women riders in the world, including Olympic gold medallist Katie Archibald, Dutch cycling legend Marianne Vos and British favourites Alice and Hannah Barnes.

Highlights of the women’s Classique race will be shown at 18:00 on Saturday on BBC Two, while Sunday coverage starts on BBC One at 11:00 with a feature programme on the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 and 46 sportives.

The men’s Classic, featuring Tour de France stars such as Australia’s Green Jersey winner Michael Matthews, German sprinter Andre Greipel and Britain’s Ben Swift, will be shown at 13:50 on the Red Button and continue uninterrupted online until 18:35, while BBC One will show the race live from 15:30.

Here’s the full TV schedule:

Saturday 29 July: Prudential RideLondon Classique

17:00-18:00 – BBC Red Button, uninterrupted on Connected TV & online

18:00-18:50 – BBC Two

Sunday 30 July: Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 & 46

11:00-12:00 – BBC One

Sunday 30 July: Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic

13:50-15:35 – BBC Red Button

13:50-18:35 – uninterrupted on Connected TV & online

15:30-18:35 – BBC One

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

